Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 163.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,954,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,319,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.67. 3,892,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,045. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

