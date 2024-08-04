Robert W. Day Purchases 2,532 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.6 %

DAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

