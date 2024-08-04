Roth Capital Weighs in on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

