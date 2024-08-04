RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Down 5.8%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 743 ($9.56) and last traded at GBX 743 ($9.56). Approximately 1,108,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,253,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 789 ($10.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RS1. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.90) to GBX 900 ($11.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.03) to GBX 785 ($10.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get RS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RS1

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 749.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.02), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($85,519.48). In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.02), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($85,519.48). Also, insider Simon Pryce bought 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($58,198.61). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About RS Group

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.