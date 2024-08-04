RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

