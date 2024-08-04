Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

