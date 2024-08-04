Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Sabre Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
Insider Activity at Sabre
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
