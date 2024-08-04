Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after buying an additional 2,006,133 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $25,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Safehold by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

