Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

SASR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

