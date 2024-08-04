SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lowered by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SAP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.72. 1,144,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,757. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $214.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

