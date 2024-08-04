Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

SES stock opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

