SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $167,568 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

