SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SPNT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 897,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 811,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.