SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

SITC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

SITE Centers’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

