Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

