SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -2,809.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SKYX Platforms will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 273,672 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 346,459 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 194,066 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

