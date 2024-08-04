SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other SLR Investment news, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at $275,796.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

