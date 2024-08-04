Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,050. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

