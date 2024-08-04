SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SolarWinds Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE SWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 1,125,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.