SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SolarWinds Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

