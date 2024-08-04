Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.54

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $18.64. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.

Solitron Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.