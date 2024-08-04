Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 523,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

