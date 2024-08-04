SPACE ID Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $240.16 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38170143 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $16,914,913.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

