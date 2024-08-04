SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.34. 11,109,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.