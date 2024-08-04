SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.80

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and traded as high as $57.15. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 23,999 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $422.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.