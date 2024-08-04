Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR opened at $34.32 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

