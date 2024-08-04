Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SPR opened at $34.32 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPR
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.