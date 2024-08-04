Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.