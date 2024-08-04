SRN Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $356.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.