SRN Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.4% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MLM traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $568.25. The company had a trading volume of 402,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.