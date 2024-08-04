SRN Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PG traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $401.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

