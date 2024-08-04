SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.