SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Shares of CTAS traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $756.76. 485,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.04. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $3,346,441. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

