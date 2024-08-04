SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.9 %

MPC stock traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.69.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

