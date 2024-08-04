SRN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 2.4% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,191,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.44. 10,063,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.76. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

