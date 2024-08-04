SRN Advisors LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of CUBI traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 382,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

