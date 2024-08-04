SRN Advisors LLC Sells 30,303 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,564,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock worth $28,697,807. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

