SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $197.04

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.04 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 164.80 ($2.12). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,510,662 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.92) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.81).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.87. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($95,189.09). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,868. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

