Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.88 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

