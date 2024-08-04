State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 1,941,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,805. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

