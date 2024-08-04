Status Trading Down 17% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.64 or 0.99926179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02104477 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $2,751,930.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.