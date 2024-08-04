Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.