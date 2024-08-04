Stifel Canada Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

TOY opened at C$31.70 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.67.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

