StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369,068.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

