StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.