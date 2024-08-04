StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 71,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,065. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.01.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

