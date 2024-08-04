Stratis Price Reaches $0.0445 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $40,026.34 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.38 or 0.04785553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00036991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

