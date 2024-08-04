Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.66

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as low as $21.70. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 108,564 shares traded.

Sumitomo Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

