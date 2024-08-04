Susquehanna Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $540.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.27.

NYSE MA opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

