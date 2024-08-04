Susquehanna Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $600.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on META. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

