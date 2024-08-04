Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Trading Down 3.7 %

SYM opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $12,219,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.