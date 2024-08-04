Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $34.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

